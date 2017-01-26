Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:28 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Saddle Up for New Horse Show Series at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Hunter-jumper competition will feature more than 400 horses and riders

Guy Thomas and Jonkheer clear a hurdle.
Guy Thomas and Jonkheer clear a hurdle. (Alden Corrigan Media)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club | January 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club announces the 1st Annual Santa Barbara Horse Show Series, two weeks of world class hunter-jumper equestrian competition, taking place Feb. 22–March 5 at 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria.

The new Central Coast event, presented in partnership by the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club and West Palms Event Management, will showcase an array of activities for riders, spectators and the whole family.

The show will feature more than 400 horses and competitors, participating in the Santa Barbara Surfside Classic (Feb. 22-26), and the Santa Barbara Sunshine Classic (March 1-5). Spectators can watch competitors ranging from young, up-and-coming equestrians in the junior division, to amateurs and professionals competing for international points.

The weekly highlight event is the Grand Prix, held Sunday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, March 4, when the best horses and riders will vie for the top prize of $35,000.

Food and beverages will be sold on site at the Clubhouse while the vendor row will offer fashion, gifts for horse lovers and the latest in horse tack and supplies.

The horse show series is free to watch with a parking fee of $20 per car for the Grand Prix. For a full schedule of the series' events, visit http://westpalmsevents.com/santa-barbara/. Schedules are subject to change, so check the night before for updates.

The 2017 polo season runs May 5 through Oct. 8. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.sbpolo.com.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

 
