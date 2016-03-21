Hortense ​(Ordee) Dally of Santa Barbara, 1920-2016

Hortense (Ordee) Dally of Santa Barbara passed away March 20, 2016.
Born Aug. 20, 1920, she was 95 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Calvary Cemetery.
