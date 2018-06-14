Horticultural Society Awards Scholarships

Three local students — Lewis Daniel, Clara Cadwell and Remington Martin — have each received a $500 scholarship from the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society to pursue their studies at Santa Barbara City College’s Department of Environmental Horticulture.

The awards were given at the Horticultural Society’s June monthly meeting. In addition to the scholarships, grants were awarded to support the activities of Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens, Casa Del Herrero, Lotusland, Trinity Gardens and La Huerta Garden.

Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society is the oldest nonprofit organization in California.

Public attendance at the free meetings the first Wednesday of the month is welcome.

Those interested in participating in the society’s activities — expert presentations, plant exchange, raffle, garden tours — can find announcements in the events section of local publications, at www.sbchs.org, or e-mail [email protected]

— Ernie Pfadenhauer for the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society.