Horticultural Society Hands Thomas Cole 2017 Bouquet of Year

Thomas Cole has been recognized with the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society's highest honor, the 2017 Bouquet of the Year. Cole received the award at the society's January monthly gathering.

The society bestows the Bouquet of the Year upon a person or organization that has excelled in the advancement and promotion of horticulture in the Santa Barbara area.

Cole joins a prestigious list of previous award winners including Pearl Chase and Madame Ganna Walska.

Cole was given the award as a distinguished member of the community for his contributions to the advancement of horticulture in the Santa Barbara area, the Horticultural Society said.

He shared his horticultural knowledge and enthusiasm at Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society meetings, and with the entire plant community via talks for the Cactus and Succulent Society of America, articles in their journals, and his field guide The Aloes of Uganda.

Cole's work has promoted both beauty and garden sustainability practices by urging the use of plants that require little irrigation and maintenance. Cole introduced many of these plants through his nursery, Cold Springs Aloes.

He also inspires with his continuing humanitarian work in food security (sustainable agriculture, urban agriculture), and post-conflict recovery projects with aid organizations across Africa, the society said.

The Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society is one of the longest running horticultural societies in America, and is the oldest nonprofit organization in California. It was established on April 12, 1880.

Meetings are held monthly with speakers addressing topics of horticultural interest. Visitors are welcome. For more information, go to www.sbchs.org.

— Ernie Pfadenhauer for Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society.