Hospice Art Exhibit Reflects Artist’s Own ‘Visual Journey’

To show appreciation for her improving health when she moved to Santa Barbara, artist Kat Martin began volunteering for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Artist Kat Martin to give 25 percent of proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara. (Hospice of Santa Barbara)
By Ryan Mandell for Hospice of Santa Barbara | January 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Joie de Vivre, a solo art exhibition by Kat Martin, local artist and Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteer, will be on display Feb. 9-May 12 at the Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100.

Martin’s art provides an artistic reflection of a life suffused with nature, what she has deemed as her own “visual journal.” Martin attended high school in Waterville, Maine, and fell in love with the landscape, people and way of life during her 35 years in the state.

“In my struggle to survive, a mixed-media artist evolved using whatever materials were available to express my emotions,” Martin said. “More than art, this was a vehicle to capture memories. These moments of creative meditation became a place of solace that welcomed me daily.”

Two years ago, Martin and her husband moved to Santa Barbara with the hope that a warmer climate would ease her personal health issues. Shortly after the move, her health began to recover and her gratitude led her to volunteer for HSB.

“My first patient was a woman my age with ALS,” Martin said. “She was bedridden and only able to communicate via text to talk. My weekly visits began a unique relationship sharing stories and our experiences of being mothers. She was French and when I shared my paintings with her we decided to give them all French titles.”

Along with improving her health, Santa Barbara has influenced Martin’s art. Her palette knife paint strokes became broader and full of joy.

“It was almost as if I was appreciating life through a different lens,” she said. “I truly was experiencing joie de vivre — joy of living.”

Martin’s work has been featured at Mind, Body and Spirit Studio in Maine, Musewood Arts in New Hampshire and locally at Art From Scrap. She holds a B.A. in installation art/art as a forum for community voice and vision from Goodard College in Plainfield, VT.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a wine and hors d’oeuvres open-house reception for Martin’s exhibit from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

Martin will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization. To schedule a viewing of the exhibit, call 563-8820.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Ryan Mandell for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 
