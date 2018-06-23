Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Hospice Celebration Pays Tribute to Its Local Heroes

Jewels by the Sea luncheon set for Sept. 27

Charles Zimmer, left, Kisa Heyer, Valerie Banks, Matthew Kunkel and Frederic C. Kass. (Hospice of Santa Barbara)
By Christopher Davis/ Hannah Rael for Hospice of Santa Barbara | August 31, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will honor the Flower Empower program of the Dream Foundation; Ridley-Tree Cancer Center; and Charles Zimmer, past executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara, as the group celebrates its 2017 Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara, Jewels by the Sea, Sept. 27.

The luncheon event will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Biltmore, Coral Casino, 1260 Channel Drive.

As part of the reception, luncheon and ceremony honoring outstanding individuals and organizations that serve to make Santa Barbara a better place, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) will feature pieces of selected new and antique jewelry as the highlight of its silent auction collection.

This year’s award recipients are:

Volunteer Award: Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program, a Santa Barbara-based, volunteer-driven program that delivers floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates and cards hand-made by school children to people in hospitals, hospices, cancer centers and their homes.

Volunteers prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers. Flower delivery referrals come from cancer centers, nurses, doctors, hospices, and elder support organizations. Flower Empower provides its gifts to numerous local residents, including clients that HSB serves.

Partnership Award: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is a regional destination for oncology and services. It is a source of continuing support to cancer patients and their families. Hospice of Santa Barbara is proud of its long partnership with the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in serve to those with cancer.

Legacy Award: Zimmer has worn multiple hats for Hospice of Santa Barbara, giving to its mission as a leader, advisor and advocate. He was one of HSB's early executive directors before moving to the Board of Directors.

Currently, he is on the Hospice of Santa Barbara human resource advisory committee as well as being an emeritus board member. His leadership and the roles he has played have made Hospice of Santa Barbara the outstanding nonprofit it is today.

Ticket reservations are available online at www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org or by contacting 563-8820 or [email protected]

— Christopher Davis/ Hannah Rael for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

