Hospice of Santa Barbara Adds 4 New Board Members

Hospice of Santa Barbara recently announced the addition of four new community members to its board. They are:

» Jacqueline Marston

Marston is president of CareFree Senior Living in California, a company whose emphasis is the development and management of Alzheimer’s facilities in California and Arizona. In 1996, she spearheaded the Santa Barbara opening of Villa Alamar, a residential care facility for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Marston is a registered dietitian with a master’s degree in food and nutrition, and has been working in the field of long-term care for the elderly for 25 years. She has been a patient care volunteer for the organization for four years and brings to the board excitement to share her creativity, and passion for end of life care as a leader at Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc.

» Christiane Schlumberger

Schlumberger has served as a patient care volunteer for Hospice of Santa Barbara for three years. Schlumberger is the founder and president of the Karuna Foundation, a local nonprofit. She is a certified Reiki practitioner, offering healing touch to Hospice of Santa Barbara patients and clients. A graduate of Antioch University, she is also active in local philanthropic efforts. Schlumberger brings to the board the perspective of a dedicated patient care volunteer, understanding the day to day needs of the patients, clients and volunteers.

» Rev. Susan Copeland

Copeland has been a member of the Santa Barbara community for 34 years. She served as director of spiritual care at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for 11 years, and has also held positions as an elementary and secondary school teacher, music consultant and parish minister. She currently teaches bereavement classes for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and is also a “Healing Touch” instructor for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. Copeland is a certified Kundalini yoga instructor, certified Healing Touch practitioner, and clinically trained, board-certified chaplain with the Association of Professional Chaplains. She received her Master of Divinity degree from the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, and a master’s degree in Instructional Design/Curriculum Development form the Graduate School of Education at UCSB. She brings with her a deep understanding of the holistic philosophy that Hospice of Santa Barbara takes when addressing emotional, social and spiritual pain associated with life-threatening illnesses and death.

» Dr. Robert Wright

Wright is a well-respected pulmonologist and has served the Santa Barbara community for more than 20 years. He recently served as chief of staff at Cottage Hospital, and is a clinical professor of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from USC upon graduating from Occidental College, and completed a three-year fellowship at UCLA Hospital as chief resident in medicine. Wright became interested in joining Hospice of Santa Barbara’s board after experiencing the exceptional care provided to one of his patients.

Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. is a volunteer hospice providing cost-free services to meet the emotional, social and spiritual needs of people facing the end of life or grieving the death of a loved one. Click here for more information or call 805.563.8820.

