Hospice of Santa Barbara and Create Global Healing Receive Grants

Recognizing the need for long-term local assistance for those who have experienced a natural disaster or act of mass violence, New York Life and the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities have selected Santa Barbara-based Hospice of Santa Barbara and Create Global Healing as two of 16 nonprofit, community-based organizations to receive grants to continue their work in communities affected by disasters in 2017 and early 2018.

The grants are part of a new program, Building Resilience in the Face of Disaster, jointly operated by New York Life and the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities.

The program seeks to provide long-term emotional and mental health services and support for communities that have faced large-scale tragic events.

Hospice of Santa Barbara was selected for its work in providing licensed grief counselors for families who have lost a loved one on the heels of the Thomas Fire and debris flow of December 2017 and January 2018.

Create Global Healing was selected for its work providing trauma healing training for mental health professionals and educators in Broward County, Fla., on the heels of the February 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

This grant provides for mental health professionals and educators serving survivors of the tragedy to complete requirements for advanced training and certification in Evidence-Based Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT/Tapping) for Trauma.

“We are truly appreciative of the support of New York Life and the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities as we continue to provide grief counseling to those affected by the Thomas Fire and Debris Flow,” said David Selberg, CEO, Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“We are deeply grateful to New York Life and Alliance for Strong Families for their support in assisting us to continue this important work of training Broward County professionals in leading edge brain-based therapies for alleviating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other trauma related symptoms,” said Dr. Lori Leyden, president/founder of Create Global Healing.

Each grantee will receive up to $50,000 as part of the $750,000 available through the program.

Recipients were selected based on their level of experience and knowledge in trauma-informed care and/or grief support services; level of experience in providing support to individuals who have experienced tragedy; and plans to measure success, effectiveness, and impact.

More than 90 organizations applied to the program.

“This program aligns closely with New York Life’s commitment as a company, which is to be there for people for the long-term, even when the unthinkable happens,” said Heather Nesle, vice president, corporate responsibility, New York Life.

“After a disaster, the response is typically focused on addressing immediate needs or physical losses,” she said.

“The 16 grantees will help those traumatized by disaster, violence or loss to cope with long-term, ‘invisible’ grief, which can be detrimental if it’s not addressed.”

“This program reflects our continued focus at the Alliance to accelerate and integrate the latest in brain science research and trauma-informed care into social sector practice, policy and systems,” said Susan N. Dreyfus, president/CEO of Alliance for Strong Families and Communities.

“By building resilience in the face of disaster, we can strengthen the capabilities of community-based organizations to promote the health and well-being of individuals, children, and families in the communities they serve,” she said.

The grants, which are provided by New York Life, will be administered by New York Life in partnership with the Change in Mind Institute at the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities. For a complete list of grantees, go to the Alliance website.

— Lacey Siegel for New York Life, Jennifer Devlin for Alliance for Strong Families and Communities.