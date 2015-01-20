Hospice of Santa Barbara Appoints Evie Vesper as Board President

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Evie Vesper as its new board president.

Vesper has served on the Hospice of Santa Barbara board since 2013.

Vesper received her master’s degree in social work from the University of California-Los Angeles. She also holds a certification from the Hudson Institute of Santa Barbara as a leadership and transition coach. During her career as a hospital administrator for Southern California Kaiser Permanente she brings experience in hospice and continuing care to HSB.

In addition to serving on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s board, Vesper is on the board of LifeChronicles and is a member of Music Academy of the West Women’s Auxiliary.

Additional HSB board officers include Eric Bowers, vice president; Jackie Marston, secretary; Richard Aberle, treasurer; and Sam Capra, past president.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.