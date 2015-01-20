Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Appoints Evie Vesper as Board President

By Amy Bernstein for Hospice of Santa Barbara | January 20, 2015 | 3:25 p.m.

Evie Vesper
Evie Vesper

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Evie Vesper as its new board president.

Vesper has served on the Hospice of Santa Barbara board since 2013.

Vesper received her master’s degree in social work from the University of California-Los Angeles. She also holds a certification from the Hudson Institute of Santa Barbara as a leadership and transition coach. During her career as a hospital administrator for Southern California Kaiser Permanente she brings experience in hospice and continuing care to HSB.

In addition to serving on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s board, Vesper is on the board of LifeChronicles and is a member of Music Academy of the West Women’s Auxiliary.

Additional HSB board officers include Eric Bowers, vice president; Jackie Marston, secretary; Richard Aberle, treasurer; and Sam Capra, past president.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 