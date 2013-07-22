Hospice of Santa Barbara to Showcase Works of Local Artist Kit Boise-Cossart

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes local artist Kit Boise-Cossart, who will display his art in the Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a wine and cheese open house reception for the new exhibit.

Gaviota artist Boise-Cossart, while caring for an ailing relative, spent the first six months of 2013 drawing in oil pastel the early and late light of Hammond’s Meadow, finding solace with his art in quiet times by the sea. Other remote coast and island vistas, in both oil paint and pastel, will be featured in this exhibit.

Boise-Cossart was born and raised in California, attended California College of the Arts in Oakland and graduated from UCSB’s College of Creative Studies. In the past four years, Boise-Cossart has exhibited his drawings, paintings, photographs and sculpture in Central and Southern California. Current work can be viewed in Santa Barbara at Adama Restaurant and Art & Soul Gallery. Boise-Cossart’s artwork is in collections in North America, including the corporate campus of Patagonia Inc.

Boise-Cossart will donate a portion of the proceeds from his art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. Wine, refreshments, cheese and music will be provided at the open house reception.

Boise-Cossart’s exhibition will be on display at the Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara through November.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on 11 local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.