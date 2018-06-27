Hospice of Santa Barbara Brings Bereavement Services to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Hospice of Santa Barbara is partnering with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to provide group and individual bereavement counseling free of charge to students on campus during school hours.

Through this new partnership, school counselors will identify and refer students to HSB for bereavement counseling, a therapeutic assistance toward coping with issues of grief and/or mortality.

These students may have experienced the death of family members or friends, have loved ones who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses or may be experiencing life-threatening illnesses themselves.

“Reaching students for bereavement services can be difficult because of school hours, involvement in extra-curricular activities, transportation difficulties and even economic issues,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “Partnering with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School is the perfect way to make sure these youth can get the assistance they need, completely free and in an environment where they feel safe.”

HSB counselors will be available on campus one day a week for five hours for bereavement services. HSB counselors will also be available to the campus in the event of the death of a student or educator.

“So many students suffer silently through the death of someone they know and care about. For our students to have access to professional counselors trained to help them come to terms with such difficult emotions is a tremendous benefit,” said Mark Swanitz, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School principal. “The Santa Ynez Valley has seen so much tragedy in recent months. Hospice of Santa Barbara will help us reach those affected and begin the healing process.”

This represents HSB’s newest partnership with a local school. The nonprofit also offers bereavement counseling at Carpinteria High School, Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, Dos Pueblos High School and Los Prietos Boys Camp.

Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteers its free professional counseling and care management services to those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.