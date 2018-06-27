Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Brings Bereavement Services to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | February 9, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is partnering with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to provide group and individual bereavement counseling free of charge to students on campus during school hours.

Through this new partnership, school counselors will identify and refer students to HSB for bereavement counseling, a therapeutic assistance toward coping with issues of grief and/or mortality.

These students may have experienced the death of family members or friends, have loved ones who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses or may be experiencing life-threatening illnesses themselves.

“Reaching students for bereavement services can be difficult because of school hours, involvement in extra-curricular activities, transportation difficulties and even economic issues,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “Partnering with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School is the perfect way to make sure these youth can get the assistance they need, completely free and in an environment where they feel safe.”

HSB counselors will be available on campus one day a week for five hours for bereavement services. HSB counselors will also be available to the campus in the event of the death of a student or educator.

“So many students suffer silently through the death of someone they know and care about. For our students to have access to professional counselors trained to help them come to terms with such difficult emotions is a tremendous benefit,” said Mark Swanitz, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School principal. “The Santa Ynez Valley has seen so much tragedy in recent months. Hospice of Santa Barbara will help us reach those affected and begin the healing process.”

This represents HSB’s newest partnership with a local school. The nonprofit also offers bereavement counseling at Carpinteria High School, Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, Dos Pueblos High School and Los Prietos Boys Camp.    

Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteers its free professional counseling and care management services to those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 