Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:49 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Calls on Local Artists for Public Art Opportunity

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | December 11, 2014 | 11:30 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites regional artists, either individuals or group, to submit their hanging works for consideration for the Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara. Art that explores grief and loss as well as the deeper aspects of life’s journey is desired.

The deadline for submission is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30.

Selected exhibitions are to be an expression of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s vision and commitment to heal the fear of death and the loneliness of grief. The exhibitions will run quarterly: February through April 2015, May through July 2015, August through October 2015 and November through January 2016.

Artists interested in submitting must send a cover letter and a disc containing images or proposed work and a current resume. Groups may also be considered. Detailed instructions for artist submission can be found on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s website.

Checklist for artists:

» 1. In a cover letter, clearly state qualifications, any previous experience, areas of artist skills and expertise. Address your willingness and ability to deliver your work to and from the site at your own expense; install your work and un-install at your own expense, and provide ongoing maintenance if needed.

» 2. Include a disc containing five to 10 images of recent or current work, 300 DPI jpegs with a work file of a corresponding list including all image information:  size, medium and title. You may include additional detail shots if they help define craftsmanship or materials used.

Please mail all submissions to Art at HSB, Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

Selected artists will:

» Interface with Hospice of Santa Barbara staff to sign an exhibition agreement.

» Prepare all art works to be ready to hang using picture rail molding and hooks. Note: All artworks must be less than 20 pounds.

» Be available to deliver, install and un-install in a timely manner.

» Donate a portion (generally 25 percent) of art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites all artists to view the site ahead of time by calling 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 