Hospice of Santa Barbara Calls on Local Artists for Public Art Opportunity

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites regional artists, either individuals or group, to submit their hanging works for consideration for the Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara. Art that explores grief and loss as well as the deeper aspects of life’s journey is desired.

The deadline for submission is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30.

Selected exhibitions are to be an expression of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s vision and commitment to heal the fear of death and the loneliness of grief. The exhibitions will run quarterly: February through April 2015, May through July 2015, August through October 2015 and November through January 2016.

Artists interested in submitting must send a cover letter and a disc containing images or proposed work and a current resume. Groups may also be considered. Detailed instructions for artist submission can be found on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s website.

Checklist for artists:

» 1. In a cover letter, clearly state qualifications, any previous experience, areas of artist skills and expertise. Address your willingness and ability to deliver your work to and from the site at your own expense; install your work and un-install at your own expense, and provide ongoing maintenance if needed.

» 2. Include a disc containing five to 10 images of recent or current work, 300 DPI jpegs with a work file of a corresponding list including all image information: size, medium and title. You may include additional detail shots if they help define craftsmanship or materials used.

Please mail all submissions to Art at HSB, Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

Selected artists will:

» Interface with Hospice of Santa Barbara staff to sign an exhibition agreement.

» Prepare all art works to be ready to hang using picture rail molding and hooks. Note: All artworks must be less than 20 pounds.

» Be available to deliver, install and un-install in a timely manner.

» Donate a portion (generally 25 percent) of art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites all artists to view the site ahead of time by calling 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.