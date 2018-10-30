Tuesday, October 30 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrating 35 Years of Light Up a Life

By Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara | October 30, 2018 | 5:04 p.m.
Click to view larger

Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) invites the community to celebrate and honor the lives of loved ones at its 35th annual Light Up A Life ceremonies in December.

The first Light Up a Life tree lighting ceremony took place in Santa Barbara in December 1983, kicking off what would become a cherished local holiday tradition.

Since then, the annual event has expanded to include ceremonies in Goleta and Carpinteria. For 2018, HSB is pleased to announce a fourth location.

In light of events from the past year, HSB is adding a Montecito ceremony to the list of host communities.

“With everything Montecito has been through over the last 12 months, we knew the time was right to provide a special opportunity for this community to come together as one,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

“This is an opportunity for all of us who have lost someone dear to them through the years to have a special ceremony of remembrance,” he said.

“Light Up a Life has made such an impact on those grieving during the holiday season, and we’re looking forward to expanding this annual tradition to give more people in our community a chance to honor their loves ones,” he said.

Light Up a Life ceremonies are free to attend and feature special guests and speakers, music, and a memorial tree lighting, including hundreds of sparkling tribute stars hung to commemorate those who are no longer with us.

Stars are available online and will also be available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star to hang on the tree.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will record the names being honored and remembered into the Book of Life, which will be available in perpetuity online. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara programs.

Light Up a Life Dates and Locations

· Saturday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m. at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara.

· Sunday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. at Camino Real Marketplace, Storke Road and Marketplace Drive, Goleta.

· Wednesday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m. at Montecito Upper Village Green, San Ysidro and East Valley Road, Montecito

· Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. at Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria

To buy a star or for more information about Light Up a Life, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 