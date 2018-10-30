Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrating 35 Years of Light Up a Life

Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) invites the community to celebrate and honor the lives of loved ones at its 35th annual Light Up A Life ceremonies in December.

The first Light Up a Life tree lighting ceremony took place in Santa Barbara in December 1983, kicking off what would become a cherished local holiday tradition.

Since then, the annual event has expanded to include ceremonies in Goleta and Carpinteria. For 2018, HSB is pleased to announce a fourth location.

In light of events from the past year, HSB is adding a Montecito ceremony to the list of host communities.

“With everything Montecito has been through over the last 12 months, we knew the time was right to provide a special opportunity for this community to come together as one,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

“This is an opportunity for all of us who have lost someone dear to them through the years to have a special ceremony of remembrance,” he said.

“Light Up a Life has made such an impact on those grieving during the holiday season, and we’re looking forward to expanding this annual tradition to give more people in our community a chance to honor their loves ones,” he said.

Light Up a Life ceremonies are free to attend and feature special guests and speakers, music, and a memorial tree lighting, including hundreds of sparkling tribute stars hung to commemorate those who are no longer with us.

Stars are available online and will also be available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star to hang on the tree.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will record the names being honored and remembered into the Book of Life, which will be available in perpetuity online. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara programs.

Light Up a Life Dates and Locations

· Saturday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m. at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara.

· Sunday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. at Camino Real Marketplace, Storke Road and Marketplace Drive, Goleta.

· Wednesday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m. at Montecito Upper Village Green, San Ysidro and East Valley Road, Montecito

· Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. at Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria

To buy a star or for more information about Light Up a Life, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.