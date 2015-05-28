Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates New Graduates of Patient Care Volunteer Training

Hospice of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization that provides free compassionate care to people within the community experiencing life-threatening illness or the loss of a loved one, welcomes its new graduating Patient Care volunteers.

After six weeks of comprehensive training that included instruction on Grief and Loss, Family Dynamics and Boundaries, and Cultural and Spiritual Awareness, Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Patient Care volunteers have completed their program and received a certificate of completion.

Prior to beginning training, Patient Care volunteers underwent an extensive vetting process that included application screening, pre-training interviews, background check, fingerprints and TB testing, and a post-training interview.

Patient Care volunteers provide companionship, respite care, transportation, household help and support to our patients and clients. As Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteers, they will become a vital member of the Hospice of Santa Barbara Patient Care Services Team who are dedicated to providing social, emotional, spiritual and practical support for anyone impacted by a life-threatening illness.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to any child, teen, or adult who is experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on six local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.