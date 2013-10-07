Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates Opening of ‘The Clutch Project’

Hospice of Santa Barbara recently celebrated the opening of "The Clutch Project" on 1st Thursday with a preview event at Renaissance Fine Consignment.

Thirty-six local artists designed one-of-a-kind clutch purses for Heroes of Hospice silent auction to be held Nov. 1 at the El Encanto as part of the Heroes of Hospice event.

The clutches will be on display through October at Renaissance Fine Consignment, and bids will be accepted during this time.



Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on seven local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara or the Heroes of Hospice event, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.