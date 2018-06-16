Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:27 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Hospice Counselor Mary Wagner Wins Older Worker of Year Award

By Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara | June 16, 2018 | 2:28 p.m.
Mary Wagner
Mary Wagner

Hospice of Santa Barbara has announce that its own Mary Wagner has been recognized as Older Worker of the Year by the Area Agency on Aging. Wagner, a marriage and family therapist, has worked at Hospice of Santa Barbara for 16 years as a bereavement counselor.

As part of the local Older Americans Month, the Area Agency on Aging hosted a ceremony in May during which it presented seven awards to older persons and organizations that have made a significant impact on the elderly community. 

The award categories included: Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen Program of the year, Public Official of the year Media Advocate of the year, Caregiver of the year, Older Worker of the year, and Intergenerational Effort of the year,

Wagner was given a medallion and certificates of recognition from Rep. Salud Carbajal, Assembly member Monique Lemon, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, and county supervisors Steve Lavagnino and Joan Hartman.

“I felt honored, but surprised that I was being awarded for doing something that I love,” Wagner said. “I also am aware of so many people in our community who have done much to contribute to the lives of the elderly.

“I have been honored by the intimacy and honesty my clients have been willing to share with me. They have truly been my teachers in growing as a therapist and as a person.”

Wagner began her career in health services in 1996, working as a therapist for a senior psychiatric facility in Visalia. She began working for Hospice of Santa Barbara six years later.

Wagner holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education from UCSB, and a master’s in marriage and family therapy from University of San Francisco.

“Mary has spent countless hours comforting and working with those who are grieving a loved one or facing life-threatening illnesses,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “I cannot think of a person more deserving of this recognition.

“Her kindness and warm presence have been a source of comfort to our patients who are going through difficult times.”

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

