Hospice of Santa Barbara Teams Up with Local Restaurants for ‘Dia de las Comidas’

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11 for Dia de las Comidas as three family-owned area restaurants generously open their doors and hearts in support of the organization’s Latino Family Services.

Carlitos Café y Cantina at 1324 State St. in Santa Barbara, Cava Restaurant & Bar at 1212 Coast Village Road in Montecito and Dos Carlitos Restaurant & Tequila Bar at 3544 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez will donate a generous portion of the day’s proceeds from all three restaurants to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“My family is proud to help increase the services provided to Latino families at Hospice of Santa Barbara,” said Carlos Lopez-Hollis, who owns and operates his family’s trio of renowned restaurants.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is here to care for everyone in the community coping with loss. Its Latino Family Services offers free counseling, support groups and education to help Spanish (and English) speaking adults, teens and children who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

In May, Hospice of Santa Barbara served 40 Spanish-only-speaking families in the community. The nonprofit’s service to the Latino community continues to grow with each passing year.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will host two Spanish-language support groups beginning in September: “Parenting After Loss” and “Como Sanar la Perdida de un Hijo/a.” For more information, call 805.563.8820.

Please show your support for Latino Family Services at Hospice of Santa Barbara by dining at one of these three establishments on Dia de las Comidas on July 11.

Walk-in parties are welcome, but reservations are encouraged. All meals included.

For more information, please call K.C. Murphy Thompson at Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.