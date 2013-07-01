Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Teams Up with Local Restaurants for ‘Dia de las Comidas’

By Danielle Deltorchio for Hospice of Santa Barbara | July 1, 2013 | 11:26 a.m.

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11 for Dia de las Comidas as three family-owned area restaurants generously open their doors and hearts in support of the organization’s Latino Family Services.

Carlitos Café y Cantina at 1324 State St. in Santa Barbara, Cava Restaurant & Bar at 1212 Coast Village Road in Montecito and Dos Carlitos Restaurant & Tequila Bar at 3544 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez will donate a generous portion of the day’s proceeds from all three restaurants to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“My family is proud to help increase the services provided to Latino families at Hospice of Santa Barbara,” said Carlos Lopez-Hollis, who owns and operates his family’s trio of renowned restaurants.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is here to care for everyone in the community coping with loss. Its Latino Family Services offers free counseling, support groups and education to help Spanish (and English) speaking adults, teens and children who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

In May, Hospice of Santa Barbara served 40 Spanish-only-speaking families in the community. The nonprofit’s service to the Latino community continues to grow with each passing year.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will host two Spanish-language support groups beginning in September: “Parenting After Loss” and “Como Sanar la Perdida de un Hijo/a.” For more information, call 805.563.8820.

Please show your support for Latino Family Services at Hospice of Santa Barbara by dining at one of these three establishments on Dia de las Comidas on July 11.

Walk-in parties are welcome, but reservations are encouraged. All meals included.

For more information, please call K.C. Murphy Thompson at Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 