Dia de las Comidas at Local Eateries to Benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Latino Family Services

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Dia de las Comidas as three family-owned area restaurants generously open their doors and hearts in support of the organization’s Latino Family Services.

Carlitos Café y Cantina at 1324 State St. in Santa Barbara (805.962.7117), Cava Restaurant & Bar at 1212 Coast Village Road in Montecito (805.969.8500) and Dos Carlitos Restaurant & Tequila Bar at 3544 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez (805.688.0033) will donate a generous portion of the day’s proceeds from all three restaurants to Hospice of Santa Barbara. Walk-in parties are welcome, but reservations are encouraged. All meals included.

“My family is proud to help increase the services provided to Latino families at Hospice of Santa Barbara,” said Carlos Lopez-Hollis, who owns and operates his family's trio of renowned restaurants.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is here to care for everyone in the community coping with loss. Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Latino Family Services offers free counseling, support groups and education to help Spanish (and English) speaking adults, teens and children who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

To date, Hospice of Santa Barbara has served 215 Spanish-only-speaking families in the community in 2014. The nonprofit’s service to the Latino community continues to grow with each passing year.

Please show your support for Latino Family Services at Hospice of Santa Barbara by dining at one of these three establishments on Dia de las Comidas.

For more information, please call K.C. Murphy Thompson at Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsb.org.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 adults and 125 children every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses as well as UCSB to work with children, teens and young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.