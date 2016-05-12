Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Ongoing Exhibit by Artist Gary Chafe

Monotype prints, oil paintings of longtime artist and educator are on display through June 29

Hospice of Santa Barbara on Wednesday hosted a reception for longtime local artist Gary Chafe, whose artwork is now displayed at the Leigh Block Gallery at the nonprofit organization’s Riviera hilltop headquarters.

The exhibit was lovingly organized by Chafe’s daughter, Maya Chafe, and runs until July 29 at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100. Chafe will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from his art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, a volunteer hospice organization.

Most of the artwork in Chafe’s exhibit was created prior to his diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, a neurological disorder that affects movements and presents neuropsychiatric symptoms.

With his work, Chafe depicts scenes of Santa Barbara landscapes, cityscapes, personal experiences and the community’s personalities through monotype prints and oil paintings.

“My father started taking me to art shows and exhibits from a very young age,” Maya Chafe told Noozhawk. “I developed a great love of art, including my father’s.”

Born in 1937, in Los Angeles, Chafe’s family moved to Santa Barbara where he attended local schools, including Santa Barbara City College.

He is credited with being one of the founding artists of the YES store, and he also taught at local schools and adult education in Santa Barbara. He owned The First Press on Carrillo Street, offering print making services and later, a gallery.

Chafe’s art is featured in many art collections, including the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Phoenix Art Museum.

Chafe continues to reside in Santa Barbara while in transitional hospice care, along with assistance from his daughter.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. The organization is also present on local school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

