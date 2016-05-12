Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Ongoing Exhibit by Artist Gary Chafe

Monotype prints, oil paintings of longtime artist and educator are on display through June 29

Maya Chafe, with guest and sculptor Robert Ervin and “Untitled (Lovers, Playing),” an original piece by her father, longtime Santa Barbara artist Gary Chafe. The works are on display at Hospice of Santa Barbara through June 29. Click to view larger
Maya Chafe, with guest and sculptor Robert Ervin and “Untitled (Lovers, Playing),” an original piece by her father, longtime Santa Barbara artist Gary Chafe. The works are on display at Hospice of Santa Barbara through June 29. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | May 12, 2016 | 1:06 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara on Wednesday hosted a reception for longtime local artist Gary Chafe, whose artwork is now displayed at the Leigh Block Gallery at the nonprofit organization’s Riviera hilltop headquarters.

The exhibit was lovingly organized by Chafe’s daughter, Maya Chafe, and runs until July 29 at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100. Chafe will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from his art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, a volunteer hospice organization.

Most of the artwork in Chafe’s exhibit was created prior to his diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, a neurological disorder that affects movements and presents neuropsychiatric symptoms.

With his work, Chafe depicts scenes of Santa Barbara landscapes, cityscapes, personal experiences and the community’s personalities through monotype prints and oil paintings.

“My father started taking me to art shows and exhibits from a very young age,” Maya Chafe told Noozhawk. “I developed a great love of art, including my father’s.”

Born in 1937, in Los Angeles, Chafe’s family moved to Santa Barbara where he attended local schools, including Santa Barbara City College.

He is credited with being one of the founding artists of the YES store, and he also taught at local schools and adult education in Santa Barbara. He owned The First Press on Carrillo Street, offering print making services and later, a gallery.

Chafe’s art is featured in many art collections, including the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Phoenix Art Museum.

Chafe continues to reside in Santa Barbara while in transitional hospice care, along with assistance from his daughter. 

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. The organization is also present on local school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Click here for more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, or call 805.563.8820. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 