Hospice of Santa Barbara Exhibition to Feature Local Artist James Petrucci

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes local artist James Petrucci, who will display his art at the Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara beginning on May 13.

On Wednesday, May 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a wine and hors d’oeuvres open house reception for the new exhibit.

Petrucci is a self-taught artist from Santa Barbara. Petrucci’s display at Hospice of Santa Barbara seeks to capture “those experiences in life where all of a sudden you become completely conscious of the moment [and] everything is heightened and perfect" as described by Petrucci.

Petrucci’s exhibition, titled "weightless," will attempt to explore moments of profound meaning, and “the memory and the feeling left over from those fleeting experiences.” The exhibit will feature imagery that explores the passing of time and renders landscapes through the lens of fading memory.

Petrucci describes his work as “a static impression of a world in flux.” His work has been showcased in many national juried shows. In 2009, Petrucci was the recipient of the William T. Colville artist grant, in addition to receiving the Arts Fund Individual Artist award for two-dimensional figurative work in 2011. He is also a member of The Ojai Studio Artists group.

Petrucci will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from his art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., a volunteer hospice organization. Wine, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be provided at the open house reception.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on six local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.