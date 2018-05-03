Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:31 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Hosts Compassionate Care Breakfast

Charles Caldwell, left, Marybeth Carty, David Selberg and Nicole Andreasen at CCC Community Breakfast.
By Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara | May 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara recently invited supporters and community members to its Compassionate Care of Carpinteria (CCC) Community Breakfast.

Compassionate Care of Carpinteria is a new program that offers services to adults facing life-threatening illness, as well as children, families and seniors who are grieving the death of a loved one.

One of CCC’s goals is to help families navigate real-world needs related to life-threatening illness through guidance about medical services and coverage, medical consultations, therapy and emotional support, and in-home evaluations and support.

Individuals may also take part in local education workshops provided by CCC.

CCC also offers bereavement services including individual, group and family counseling programs. CCC's services are provided to children and adults free of charge and are available in Spanish.

Students enrolled at Carpinteria High School, Rincon High School, and Canalino Elementary School have access to these counseling services.

At the breakfast, guests had the chance to learn more about the program, and volunteer opportunities such as I Have A Friend and general Patient Care Services.

Jamie Throgmorton, a patient care services volunteer, said she appreciates that programs are being offered in Carpinteria.

Maria Gonzalez, Family Resource Center program director, spoke about Carpinteria Children's Project work with several local programs, including Family Service Agency and the Department of Social Services, as well as the organization's partnerships with Compassionate Care of Carpinteria.

“We’ve always felt grateful and privileged to support numerous families and individuals in the Santa Barbara community,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“But now we’re proud to be extending Hospice of Santa Barbara’s invaluable services to a host of patients in Carpinteria as well,” he said.

Compassionate Care of Carpinteria’s office is at the Carpinteria Children’s Project. For more information on receiving services or how to get involved, call 563-8820 or visit www.compassionatecareofcarpinteria.org.

For more about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

