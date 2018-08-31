Friday, August 31 , 2018, 9:35 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Hosts ‘Seeing as Healing’ Art Reception

By Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara | August 31, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Randall VanderMey has taught writing and literature at Westmont College for the last 28 years, but he recently found a new creative outlet right at the tips of his fingers.

After resisting jumping into photography for some 40 years, VanderMey discovered that by taking photos with his phone, he could write and share poetry with a completely new audience.

Since 2016, VanderMey has been sharing his iPhone photography and accompanying poems daily on Instagram at @rvandermey.

Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) featured VanderMey’s iPhone photography at an evening art reception at HSB’s headquarters in Santa Barbara on Aug. 17. The event — Seeing as Healing — was free to attend, and 25 percent of the sales were donated to benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara programs.

Randall’s wife, Dana VanderMey, served as director of volunteers at HSB for 17 years. Randall and Dana are members of HSB's Legacy Society and Shining Light Society.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

