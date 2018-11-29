Pixel Tracker

Hospice of Santa Barbara Kindles Light Up a Life Ceremonies

By Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara | November 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) invites the community to celebrate and honor the lives of loved ones at its 35th annual Light Up a Life ceremonies this December.

Light Up a Life has become a cherished local holiday tradition and features special guests and speakers,music, and a memorial tree lighting, including hundreds of sparkling tribute stars hung to commemorate those who are no longer with us.

This year a new Montecito location has been added on Wednesday, December 5th, and will give the community a special opportunity to come together as one. This should be a moving tribute in light of the events that took place in Montecito one year ago.
 
Other Light Up a Life locations include Santa Barbara (Saturday, December 1), Goleta (Sunday, December 2), and Carpinteria (Saturday, December 8). The media advisory below lists more information for each event.
 
The first Light Up a Life tree lighting ceremony took place in Santa Barbara in December 1983, kicking off what would become a local holiday tradition. Since then, the event has expanded to include ceremonies in Goleta and Carpinteria.

For 2018, HSB announces a fourth location. In light of events from the past year, HSB is adding a Montecito ceremony to the list of host communities.

Light Up a Life ceremonies are free to attend and feature special guests and speakers, music, and a memorial tree lighting, including hundreds of sparkling tribute stars hung to commemorate those who are no longer with us.

Ceremonies will be:

Santa Barbara

Saturday, Dec. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St.

Goleta

Sunday, Dec. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Camino Real Marketplace, Storke and Marketplace Drive

Montecito

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Upper Village Green, corner of San Ysidro and E. Valley Road

Carpinteria

Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30-6:30pm
Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue
 
The community is invited to arrive at 5 p.m. at each event to purchase stars and hang them on the memorial tree.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness.

Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on 12 local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving a loss.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

