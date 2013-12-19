Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Light Up a Life Stars Available Through December

Hospice of Santa Barbara recently hosted its 30th annual holiday Light Up A Life celebrations in Goleta and Santa Barbara and its 20th anniversary celebration in Carpinteria, inviting families and friends to gather to celebrate the lives and memories of their loved ones.

Hundreds of lights and stars will illuminate memorial trees at each site through the month of December.

Light Up a Life memorial stars will be sold throughout December and are now available at the following locations:

» Anna’s Bakery in Camino Real Marketplace

» Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar (7 E. De la Guerra St., next door to Casa De La Guerra)

» Curious Cup Bookstore (929 Linden Ave., Carpinteria)

» Peebee & Jay’s (1007 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria)

» Montecito Bank & Trust (1023 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria)

» Hospice of Santa Barbara office (2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100) and online by clicking here or by calling 805.563.8820

A $15 or more donation is suggested for each star, and all proceeds support Hospice of Santa Barbara. Stars may be hung on Light Up a Life trees located at:

» Camino Real Marketplace, Goleta (on the corner plaza between Pier One and Hollister Brewing Co.)

» Casa de la Guerra, Santa Barbara

» The Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Carpinteria

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on 11 local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.