Hospice of Santa Barbara Holding Light Up A Life Ceremonies for Families to Honor Loved Ones

Each year in December, families and friends gather for Light Up A Life in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria for a ceremony celebrating the life and the joy of remembrance of our loved ones.

At this time, a memorial tree is illuminated with hundreds of sparkling lights and stars, each symbolizing a tribute to a loved one.

Light Up A Life, and other ceremonies like it, are international hospice memorial events that began over 30 years ago and are celebrated around the world. Stars will be available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star and hang it on the tree. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Light Up A Life dates and locations:

» Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. — Casa de la Guerra in Santa Barbara

» Sunday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m. — Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta

» Saturday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. — The Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza in Carpinteria

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.