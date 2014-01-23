Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:15 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Soledad Hess Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara as Intake Coordinator

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | January 23, 2014 | 9:36 a.m.

Soledad Hess
Soledad Hess

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Soledad Hess as its new intake coordinator.

Hess has a significant amount of experience working in counseling services, education and crisis intervention.

Before Hess came to Santa Barbara, she spent some time in Iowa as a treatment counselor for children with behavioral and psychological disorders and as a case worker in the foster care system. She also volunteered overseas in Peru at a children’s shelter and helped clean up tsunami affected areas in Thailand.

Making her way to Santa Barbara, Hess served as the youth service specialist for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse for six years facilitating support groups, counseling and providing assessments.

Earning a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa, Hess also took fine arts classes at the University of Iowa to learn about art therapy.

In her free time she enjoys cooking, vintage clothes shopping, music, art and spending time with her family.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on 11 local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

