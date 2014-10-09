Hospice of Santa Barbara Offering Free Pet Loss Support Group

Our pets bring us so much support, companionship, unconditional love and a consistency in our lives that it is very natural to grieve their death, as much as we do any other loss. The process for dealing with that grief is also very similar, if not the same, as grieving the loss of a family member or loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is now providing a free support group for people who are grieving the loss of a pet.

The group is for anyone experiencing feelings of loss or depression after the loss of a cherished pet.

Some of the topics considered include: Is it unusual to feel so sad at the loss of a pet? What is “normal recovery time”? Is there such a thing? Decisions on having another animal. How soon, if at all?

This group is held every other Wednesday from noon to 1:15 p.m. through Nov. 19 at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra. The cost is free.

Pre-registration is required. To register, please contact Soledad Hess at 805.563.8820. Click here for more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara.

— Julie McGloin represents Hospice of Santa Barbara.