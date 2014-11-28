Hospice of Santa Barbara Offers Support Programs for Those Grieving Loss During Holidays

Holidays are traditionally a time of celebration, but can be difficult for people grieving, oftentimes causing anxiety and dread. Hospice of Santa Barbara wants to emphasize that their free services are available to anyone in the community struggling with grief and loss.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides free professional bereavement support to individuals and families including community organizations, schools, hospitals and senior care facilities.

Holiday Grief Workshops Offered

Holiday Grief Workshop:

In past years, the Christmas holiday season may have been a time of great anticipation and excitement, but this year the prospect of facing the holidays without your loved one may cause anxiety and dread. Our workshops will offer support to help you through the holiday season.

» Mondays in December (Dec. 1, 15 and 29), noon to 1:30 p.m.

» Tuesdays in December (Dec. 9 and 23), 5:30 to 7 p.m.

» First Holiday for Families (bilingual): This workshop is for families with children who will be experiencing their first holiday without their loved one. In the workshop your family will create and decorate an ornament in honor of you family member who has died this year. Dec. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Spanish-speaking workshops:

» Nuevos Caminos: En nuestro seminario “Nuevos Caminos — Como sobrevivir los días festivos” exploraremos la manera en que puede hacer estos días mas fáciles, mientras usted recuerda a su persona querida. En grupo exploraremos cosas que pueden hacer para que los días festivos le sean mas fáciles sin olvidar la memoria de su ser querido. 4 de Diciembre, 5:30 a 7 p.m.

» Días Festivos: Segunda parte de “Nuevos Caminos — Como sobrevivir los días festivos.” Este seminario se enfocara en como continuar las costumbres y a la ves comenzar nuevas costumbres al recordar la memoria de su ser querido. En grupo exploraremos cosas específicas que usted puede hacer con sus hijos en memoria del ser querido. 11 de Diciembre, 5:30 a 7 p.m.

» Holiday Workshops require pre-registration. No drop-ins please. Please call (805) 563-8820.

Light Up a Life Ceremonies Honor Loved Ones

Each year in December, families and friends gather for Light Up A Life in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria for a ceremony celebrating the life and the joy of remembrance of our loved ones. At this time, a memorial tree is illuminated with hundreds of sparkling lights and stars, each symbolizing a tribute to a loved one.

Light Up A Life, and other ceremonies like it, are international hospice memorial events that began over 30 years ago and are celebrated around the world. Stars will be available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star and hang it on the tree. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Light Up A Life dates and locations:

» Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. — Casa de la Guerra, Santa Barbara

» Sunday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m. — Camino Real Marketplace, Goleta

» Saturday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. — The Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Carpinteria

During the Holidays: Twelve Practical Tips for Saying, Doing the Right Things

While many people look forward to yearly holiday traditions, gatherings with family and friends and the general good feelings associated with the season, some people dread the holidays. For those who have lost a loved one during the past year, the holidays may emphasize their grief.

The holidays, especially the first ones after losing a loved one, are especially difficult for people who are grieving. Often, friends and family members of those affected by a loss are unsure how to act or what to say to support their grieving loved one during the holidays.

Here are some suggestions:

» Be supportive of the way the person chooses to handle the holidays. Some may wish to follow traditions; others may choose to change their rituals. Remember, there is no right way or wrong way to handle the holidays.

» Offer to help the person with baking and/or cleaning. Both tasks can be overwhelming for one trying to deal with raw emotions.

» Offer to help him or her decorate for the holidays.

» Offer to help with holiday shopping or give your loved one catalogs or online shopping sites that may be helpful.

» Invite the person to attend a religious service with you and your family.

» Invite your loved one to your home for the holidays.

» Help your loved one prepare and mail holiday cards.

» Ask the person if he or she is interested in volunteering with you during the holiday season. Doing something for someone else, such as helping at soup kitchens or working with children, may help your loved one feel better about the holidays.

» Donate a gift or money in memory of the person’s loved one. Remind the person that his or her special person is not forgotten.

» Never tell someone that he or she should be “over it.” Instead, give the person hope that, eventually, he or she will enjoy the holidays again.

» If he or she wants to talk about the deceased loved one or feelings associated with the loss, listen. Active listening from friends is an important step to helping him or her heal. Don’t worry about being conversational — just listen.

» Remind the person you are thinking of him or her and the loved one who died. Cards, phone calls and visits are great ways to stay in touch.

In general, the best way to help those who are grieving during the holidays is to let them know you care. They need to be remembered, and they need to know their loved ones are remembered, too. Local hospice grief counselors emphasize that friends and family members should never be afraid of saying or doing the wrong thing, because making an effort and showing concern will be appreciated.

*From the National Hospice Foundation and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.