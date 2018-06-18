Hospice of Santa Barbara Offers Invitations Workshops

Last weekend, Hospice of Santa Barbara had the pleasure of hosting the second of its Five Invitations Workshops —Welcome Everything, Push Away Nothing.

Since May 19, Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Community Education and Engagement series has been presenting two-hour workshops focusing on a specific invitation from Frank Ostaseki’s book, The Five Invitations: Discovering What Death Can Teach Us About Living Fully.

About 105 people attended the June 2 workshop and 70 people attended the May 19 workshop. The workshops are a follow up to Ostaseski’s visit to Santa Barbara in March at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Ostaseki is the cofounder of the Zen Hospice Project, one of San Francisco’s first residential hospice facilities, and the Metta Institute, which offers educational programs related to spirituality and dying.

He is a well-respected Buddhist teacher and has lectured at Harvard Medical School, the Mayo Clinic, and at major spiritual centers throughout the world.

Through video presentations of Ostaseki’s lectures, students learn how death can teach us to live life to the fullest, embrace opportunities, and make every day meaningful.

“We’re excited to be offering this unique series to the community,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

“Death is something that affects all of us, but that’s not a bad thing. Frank Ostaseki teaches us to embrace that fact, and to be encouraged to live our lives more meaningfully.”

Upcoming free workshops in the series will be 10 a.m.-noon June 30 and July 14 in the Bonaventure Room at Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Pre-registration is required to attend the workshops. To learn more or to register for one of the workshops, visit http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/five-invitations-workshops/.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.