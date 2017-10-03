Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:02 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Hospice Offers Tips on Talking to Kids About Unspeakable Tragedies

By Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara | October 3, 2017 | 3:56 p.m.

In the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday night, Hospice of Santa Barbara believes the most important service it can provide locally is to offer guidance to parents and teachers about how to speak to children about such senseless violence.

Click to view larger

“In times like these, it’s more important than ever that we don’t shut down and desensitize ourselves to horrific unacceptable acts of violence,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

“It is especially important that kids are allowed to process and express their feelings and not repress them,” he said.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is available for anyone struggling to understand this tragedy for themselves or to help assist in explain it to their children.

Here are some tips provided by the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at USC that can be helpful when talking to a child about what he or she has seen in the news:

» Be honest. Don’t mislead your children or give them false information “for their own good.” The details you give should correspond to the age of the child. The older they are, the more details they may need to properly cope with or understand the situation.

You may want to consider temporarily shutting off the Internet and TV, lest they unnecessarily see graphic images of the incident.

» Let your kids know their feelings are normal. They might feel helpless now, but this can give a way for you to teach your child about the importance of safety, tolerance and acceptance, all of which are key to a more peaceful world.

» There is no justification for the shooter’s violent actions, period. What you can tell your child is that it is never okay to act violently or take out one’s anger in this manner, and that all lives are precious.

» Remember that it is okay for your child to ask questions; staying silent won’t make the problem disappear. The most important thing you can do is to make your child feel safe, reassured, understood and loved.

» If you find your child is upset for several days and unable to shake the fear, or if he/she is having trouble in school or at home, consider consulting with Hospice of Santa Barbara for possible counseling or other assistance.

For more advice from the NCSCB, visit www.schoolcrisiscenter.org. To learn more about Hospice of Santa Barbara, call at 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Hospice of Santa Barbara offers counseling services for children and their families at no cost. But the organization also urge parents to begin the healing process at home, as necessary, by speaking to their children honestly and thoughtfully about the Las Vegas tragedy.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 