Advice

Hospice of Santa Barbara Plans Winter Grief Workshops and Light Up A Life Events

Hospice of Santa Barbara will hold three Light Up A Life events in December.
By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | November 17, 2015 | 9:31 a.m.

With the holidays representing a difficult time for many grieving the loss of loved ones, Hospice of Santa Barbara is inviting those in need to use its free professional bereavement services and attend its grief workshops.

HSB will also host its annual Light Up a Life ceremonies for the community to remember family and friends.

Holiday Workshops

Holiday Grief Workshop: In past years, the Christmas holiday season may have been a time of great anticipation and excitement, but this year the prospect of facing the holidays without your loved one may cause anxiety and dread. Our workshops will offer support to help you through the holiday season. They will take place Saturday, Nov.  21 and Saturday, Dec 12, 12 - 1:30 p.m.

First Holiday for Families (Bilingual): This workshop is for families with children who will experience their first holiday without their loved one. In the workshop, your family will create and decorate an ornament in honor of you family member who has died this year. It takes place Wednesday, Dec. 16, 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Seminarios en Españ​ol

Nuevos Caminos: En nuestro seminario “Nuevos Caminos - Como sobrevivir los días festivos” exploraremos la manera en que puede hacer estos días mas fáciles, mientras usted recuerda a su persona querida. En grupo exploraremos cosas que pueden hacer para que los días festivos le sean mas fáciles sin olvidar la memoria de su ser querido. 3 de Diciembre, 5:30 a 7 p.m.

Días Festivos: Segunda parte de “Nuevos Caminos - Como sobrevivir los días festivos.” Este seminario se enfocara en como continuar las costumbres y a la ves comenzar nuevas costumbres al recordar la memoria de su ser querido. En grupo exploraremos cosas específicas que usted puede hacer con sus hijos en memoria del ser querido. 10 de Diciembre, 5:30 a 7 p.m.

Holiday Workshops require pre-registration. No drop-ins please. Please call 805.563.8820.

Light Up A Life

HSB will also host its Light Up a Life ceremonies in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, featuring the lighting of a Memorial tree with hundreds of sparkling lights and stars.

Each star symbolizes a tribute to a loved one. Stars are available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star and hang it on the tree. All proceeds benefit HSB. 

Light Up A Life, and other ceremonies like it, are international hospice memorial events that began over 30 years ago and are celebrated around the world.

The memorial will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Casa de la Guerra in Santa Barbara, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza in Carpinteria.

To purchase a star or for more information, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

HSB volunteers its free professional counseling and care management services those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. It is also present on six local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about HSB, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org

Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

