Hospice of Santa Barbara Presents 4th Annual Heroes of Hospice Awards, Announces 2016 Recipients

Hospice of Santa Barbara will recognize its 2016 Heroes of Hospice in three categories: partnership, legacy and volunteer.

Each year, HSB honors the outstanding community volunteers and supporters who play a vital role in its mission to provide care for anyone experiencing the impact of life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

The Heroes of Hospice luncheon recognizes the incredible people who have demonstrated compassionate dedication to the service of HSB’s clients.

HSB invites the community to join them at the luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Partnership Award

Offering on-call, rapid response medical care throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta, DASH has cut the number of costly emergency room visits and hospitalizations for its nearly 2,000 clients by more than 30 percent.

DASH’s team of nurses and physicians is available Monday through Saturday to respond to the homes of seniors from Santa Barbara to Goleta, usually arriving within hours.

These seniors are often too ill to wait for an office visit or appointment or too weak to get there. DASH team members also communicate closely with a client’s primary care providers.

DASH is offered for a modest monthly fee, or free-of-charge for seniors living in low-income housing or receiving Medi-Cal or Section 8 housing assistance, putting it within reach of the most vulnerable residents.

Legacy Award

Over her 17 years at Hospice of Santa Barbara, Dana VanderMey co-created the now instrumental Patient Care Services department from scratch, trained more than 400 volunteers and cared for patients and families experiencing terminal illness.

VanderMey’s father, Malcolm Peattie, the HSB board of directors president in the early ’80s, introduced her to the organization and told her about an open position.

As HSB’s RN case manager, VanderMey supported terminally ill patients and their families. It was there that she learned about the important role families play in a patient’s support system and cherished being invited into these bonds.

VanderMey worked at Hospice of Santa Barbara until 1989, only to return in 2001 as the director of volunteers. She used her experience as a nurse to train hundreds of volunteers over the years.

Today, the Patient Care Services program has multiple divisions and is a key to delivering clients with the care they need.

VanderMey retired from Hospice of Santa Barbara in 2013 and is currently working on her life book, No, But Thanks for Asking.

Volunteer Award

Joe Jowell began volunteering at Hospice of Santa Barbara in 1981. Having experienced the death of his wife in 1974, he felt a strong connection with clients and has learned many things about pain, loss and acceptance.

He sees HSB as a way to open the door for the taboo subject of death and grieving, as well as encouraging terminally ill people to seek assistance and not shy away from others due to their condition.

Having volunteered at Hospice of Santa Barbara for 37 years, Muriel Ross can’t imagine anything else she’d rather do. She truly enjoys caring for her patients by taking them to run errands and have fun.

Originally from Canada, Ross studied registered nursing, and she later attended graduate school and earned a post-graduate degree in psychiatry.

As a nurse, Ross worked at a hospital in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the majority of her career. Moving with her husband to Santa Barbara in 1964, she spent time volunteering in home care as well as Serenity House.

Caring for others is sewn into Ann Smithcors’ DNA. The daughter of a nurse, she helped her grandfather, who was a doctor, treat patients while growing up in England.

Smithcors went on to become a nurse and midwife, and she continued her nursing career after moving to America in 1960.

After retiring in the early 1980s, Smithcors started volunteering at Hospice of Santa Barbara. Volunteering allowed her to do something she had always wanted: to spend time with patients and their families.

She has been volunteering for 34 years, doing anything with clients from caroling around the holidays, preparing tea or simply sitting with them to hold hands.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.