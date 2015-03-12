Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Michael Cruse Earns Social Worker of Year Honors

By Amy Bernstein for Hospice of Santa Barbara | March 12, 2015 | 10:32 a.m.

Michael Cruse
Michael Cruse

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that Michael Cruse, LCSW, program manager of Children and Family Services at Hospice of Santa Barbara, was named Social Worker of the Year by the Santa Barbara Unit of the National Association of Social Workers.

He will receive his award at the 2015 Santa Barbara Unit of the NASW Awards Dinner from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at El Torito Restaurant in Santa Barbara.

NASW is the largest membership organization of professional social workers in the world. It aims to enhance the professional growth and development of its members, create and maintain professional standards, and advance social policies.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Unit of the NASW presents the Social Worker of the Year Award to a Santa Barbara social worker who demonstrates outstanding leadership and makes a difference in areas such as advocacy for clients, social work practice, program development, administration and research.

“Michael embodies the commitment and mission of Hospice of Santa Barbara, and we celebrate his accomplishment” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “He has made a profound difference in the lives of many children and families who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.”

Cruse has more than 25 years of experience as a clinician in Santa Barbara and has worked in hospitals, home healthcare, medical and bereavement hospice, as a therapist and as a consultant/educator.

As program manager of Children and Family Services, he promotes and implements individual, group and family counseling for children and their families who are facing life-threatening illness or coping with the illness or death of a loved one.

He has a master’s degree in social work from California State University-Fresno and has been a licensed as a social worker in California since 1986.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 