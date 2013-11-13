Hospice of Santa Barbara Receives $80,000 Grant from Archstone Foundation

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce a generous grant of $80,000 from the Archstone Foundation.

The grant will be used to support Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Spiritual Care Program in three areas: advance the integration of spiritual care into HSB’s nonmedical, community-based programs that serve people with life-threatening illness and bereavement needs; decrease the spiritual suffering & isolation of residents of long-term care facilities in the greater Santa Barbara area; and extend the reach of HSB’s trained spiritual care volunteers into long-term care facilities.

In addition, a key component of the grant is funds for in-depth research on the impact of the program with the goal of publishing the findings in appropriate journals.

This is the third year in a row Hospice of Santa Barbara has received this award, with the amount increasing from $50,000 in 2012 to $80,000 this year.

“The Archstone Foundation is pleased to provide a third year of funding for the Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., Community Spiritual Care Program,” said Joseph Prevratil, president of the Archstone Foundation. “Today, more than ever, spirituality is both important and relevant. It is important because it gives us the opportunity to understand life and its meaning. And it takes a lifetime to understand that there are three practical truths of existence: that we are so ruined, and so loved, and in charge of so little. This program seeks to decrease spiritual suffering and isolation at the end of life; an endeavor that is so needed.”

“This generous grant ensures that a complete team of professionals can negotiate the complex effects of life-threatening disease, including the spiritual components facing patients and their families,” said Steve Jacobsen, executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “I am grateful for the extraordinary work our Spiritual Care Counselors and Spiritual Companion volunteers have done this year and how this work is deepening and spreading in our community.”

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.