Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Receives $80,000 Grant from Archstone Foundation

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | November 13, 2013 | 1:26 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce a generous grant of $80,000 from the Archstone Foundation.

The grant will be used to support Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Spiritual Care Program in three areas: advance the integration of spiritual care into HSB’s nonmedical, community-based programs that serve people with life-threatening illness and bereavement needs; decrease the spiritual suffering & isolation of residents of long-term care facilities in the greater Santa Barbara area; and extend the reach of HSB’s trained spiritual care volunteers into long-term care facilities.

In addition, a key component of the grant is funds for in-depth research on the impact of the program with the goal of publishing the findings in appropriate journals.

This is the third year in a row Hospice of Santa Barbara has received this award, with the amount increasing from $50,000 in 2012 to $80,000 this year.

“The Archstone Foundation is pleased to provide a third year of funding for the Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., Community Spiritual Care Program,” said Joseph Prevratil, president of the Archstone Foundation. “Today, more than ever, spirituality is both important and relevant. It is important because it gives us the opportunity to understand life and its meaning. And it takes a lifetime to understand that there are three practical truths of existence: that we are so ruined, and so loved, and in charge of so little. This program seeks to decrease spiritual suffering and isolation at the end of life; an endeavor that is so needed.”

“This generous grant ensures that a complete team of professionals can negotiate the complex effects of life-threatening disease, including the spiritual components facing patients and their families,” said Steve Jacobsen, executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “I am grateful for the extraordinary work our Spiritual Care Counselors and Spiritual Companion volunteers have done this year and how this work is deepening and spreading in our community.”

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 