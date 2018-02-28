Hospice Gets Grief Reach Grant From New York Life Foundation

Hospice of Santa Barbara has received a $15,000 Grief Reach grant from the New York Life Foundation to support its Youth Bereavement Outreach Program.

The program provides on-campus counseling to secondary school students dealing with overwhelming feelings of grief.

“We are grateful for the New York Life Foundation’s investment in this program, which will help us build our capacity in order to fulfill our mission,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“The support will help many grieving children and their families in our community to begin the healing process,” he said.

“Grief Reach applications have grown exponentially since the program began five years ago, which illustrates that awareness and demand for bereavement services is increasing every year,” said Maria Collins, vice president, New York Life Foundation.

“We have responded to the demand by broadening the application parameters and increasing the financial support so that even more grief service providers can reach diverse and disadvantaged youth across the country,” Collins said.

The New York Life Foundation created the Grief Reach program to help providers overcome barriers to bringing grief-support services to youth not served by existing bereavement programs.

More than 200 Grief Reach grants totaling some $7 million have been awarded since the program’s inception in 2011.

The New York Life Foundation has been one of the leading funders of the childhood bereavement field, investing $35 million to date in support of grieving children and their families.

For more about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org. For more about New York Life Foundation, visit www.newyorklifefoundation.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.