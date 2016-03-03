Hospice of Santa Barbara Seeks Adult Mentors for ‘I Have a Friend’ Program

While we never forget the death of a sibling or parent, adults who have gone through this pain can make a world of difference in the lives of youth grieving similar losses.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is now accepting applications from adults who experienced the death of a parent or sibling as a child and are interested in becoming a mentor in the “I Have a Friend” program.

Mentor volunteers are trained and matched with children who have recently experienced a similar loss. Mentors help a child to heal, thrive and feel “normal” again.

“Many of our mentors previously never saw themselves in this sort of position and didn’t think they really had anything to offer,” said David Selberg, HSB CEO. “However, they went on to form these incredible relationships with some kids who really needed them. All you need is a desire to help.”

Being a mentor can involve activities such as attending special group events, going out to a meal or simply meeting up to talk.

Mentors must attend two training sessions that will be held at the HSB offices, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100 in Santa Barbara.

For more information and a mentor application, please visit hospiceofsb.org or contact Nicole Romasanta, director of volunteer services, at 805.563.8820.

HSB volunteers its free professional counseling and care management services to those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on local school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.