Hospice of Santa Barbara Seeks Compassionate, Dedicated Volunteers to Join Team

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking volunteers interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to individuals with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Volunteers play a vital role in the Hospice of Santa Barbara team as they provide companionship, respite care, transportation, household help, and support to patients and clients.

Those interested in volunteering must attend a training series before becoming a part of the Hospice of Santa Barbara team. The next training session will begin on April 15 for a total of six consecutive Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Reservations are required and seating is limited. Click here to fill out a volunteer application. The deadline to apply is April 1.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, please contact Nicole Romasanta, director of volunteer services, at 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.