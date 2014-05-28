Hospice of Santa Barbara Seeks Volunteers for ‘I Have a Friend’ Mentor Program

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking volunteers to make a difference in a child’s life by joining the “I Have a Friend” mentor program.

Mentor volunteers are adults who experienced the death of a parent or sibling as a child and are trained and matched with children who have recently experienced a similar loss. Mentors help a child to heal, thrive and feel “normal” again.

Training for I Have a Friend will begin June 4 for a total of six successive Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Interested and qualified prospective mentors must have had a childhood experience of either parent or sibling loss, through death, and wish to mentor a child toward healing. Mentors utilize self on how to emotionally survive, thrive and be “normal again.”

More information and the mentor application can be found on the Hospice of Santa Barbara website by clicking here or by contacting Michael Cruse, LCSW, at [email protected] or 805.563.8820.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 550 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.