Hospice of Santa Barbara Throws Sadie Hawkins Hoedown

Remember when it was a big deal for a woman to ask a man out on a date? That time is over but it’s not too late to commemorate the Feb. 29 tradition with Hospice of Santa Barbara‘s inaugural Sadie Hawkins Social, “Spurs, Spirits and Sparkle,” on Friday.

For those of you who don’t already know, Sadie Hawkins Day is a role-reversal day based on a character created by the late cartoonist Al Capp.

“We don’t have a lot of those themed parties here in Santa Barbara, so we thought it would be fun to have an event like that,” said Hospice spokeswoman Mary Anne Knox, the event organizer.

You don’t have to ask a man out, or be asked out by a woman to go to the social, she said. But if you can, try to get into the Western theme of the evening.

“There’s going to be a lot of cowboy chic out there,” said Knox., so don’t forget the rhinestone-studded cowboy boots.

The party will be held at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St., and there will be appetizers, cocktails, a mechanical bull for the rodeo star in you, and a silent auction and live music.

“We’ll also be having someone to teach country line dancing,” said Knox. “Anyone who knows how to tush-push can get on the dance floor.”

All profits from the benefit will go to Hospice of Santa Barbara, the second-oldest hospice in the the United States. Proceeds will help fund Hospice’s free services, which provide counseling and assistance to people suffering from terminal disease, and their families and friends.

Regular admission is $75 and VIP admission is $95. The fun begins at 7 p.m., unless you’re a VIP — in which case it starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold at the door, and also are available by calling 805.563.8812.