Hospice of Santa Barbara Throws Volunteer Recognition Party

April honors volunteers who give their time in the service of others. In honor of this, Hospice of Santa Barbara thanked its many volunteers at a recent volunteer recognition party.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides volunteer opportunities in the areas of office administration, patient care and mentorship. Volunteers who work closely with patients are required to complete a comprehensive six-week training program and receive ongoing education. The next volunteer training will be offered in September.

“Our services are possible because of the support and commitment of our volunteers,” said Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, interim executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We are so very grateful for their service to the children and adults we serve who are facing a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on 11 local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.