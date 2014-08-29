Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Book Signing with Board Member Marilee Zdenek to Benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | updated logo | August 29, 2014 | 12:22 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes board member and author Marilee Zdenek for a book signing of her seventh book, Between Fires.

The book signings will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100.

Between Fires begins in 1961, when the fierce Santa Ana winds hurled flames across the thirsty hillsides of Bel Air, on the west side of Los Angeles. A young woman ran with her two babies and a dog to escape the wildfire that burned her home to the ground. Eighteen days later, her husband died of a heart attack. What follows is a courageous story of dramatic choices — some foolish, some wise, but all emotionally honest and inspiring.

Zdenek is an author, speaker and coach living in Santa Barbara. The titles of her previous books are The Right-Brain Experience: An Intimate Program to Free the Powers of Your Imagination, Inventing the Future: Advances in Imagery That Can Change Your Life, Splinters in My Pride, Someone Special, God Is a Verb! and Catch the New Wind.

Zdenek moved to Santa Barbara in 1988 and taught at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference for 25 years. She has also given lectures on mental techniques for altering perception and improving creativity at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland; the Kongresshalle in Berlin, Germany; and Pharmecia in Uppsala, Sweden. She returned to Berlin a year ago and spoke on the subject, “Re-Inventing Your Future.”

The subject is relevant for anyone who has endured a devastating loss and wants to create a life of meaning and contentment.

Zdenek has lost two husbands in her life, and she has learned to deal with her grieving process. Between Fires goes beyond surviving tragedies and touches on creating an abundant life. As a volunteer at Hospice of Santa Barbara, she uses guided imagery with those who want to learn how to release their pain through this healing process.

The book signing is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $20 per book (all proceeds will be donated to Hospice of Santa Barbara).

For more information, click here or click here.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 adults and 125 children every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local, middle and high school campuses, as well as UCSB, to work with children, teens and young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, please call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

