Hospice of Santa Barbara Hosts Free Screening of Documentary ‘End Game’

Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) invites the community to a free movie screening of the 2018 documentary End Game, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, End Game tells the story of terminally ill patients and the inspiring medical professionals and caregivers who help them come to terms with life and death.

The film event is free, however, donations are appreciated.

After the movie, HSB will host a 30-minute panel facilitated by local philanthropist Marybeth Carty, who was also instrumental in the establishment of HSB’s Compassionate Care of Carpinteria program.

Other panel speakers include Jeanne West, Susan Copeland and Dr. Stephen Hosea.

Carty has some 20 years of experience in nonprofit governance and board service, and was recently named executive director of the Natalie Orfalea Foundation.

West is the community engagement manager at Hospice of Santa Barbara and has nearly 50 years of experience in the healthcare industry and building relationships with patients.

Copeland is a board-certified chaplain, has served as director of spiritual care at Cottage Health System, and is the author of Finding the Waymarkers: A Pilgrim’s Journal for Modern Times.

Dr. Hosea is the associate director of Internal Medicine Education at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and a clinical professor at USC’s Keck School of Medicine.

“Death affects everyone,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “But we hope that this documentary changes how we look at death, and how we look at the amazing caregivers who unceasingly support patients and families facing a terminal illness.”

Seating at the Alcazar Theatre is limited; please RSVP at www.compassionatecareofcarpinteria.org.

For more information about this event, call 805-563-8820.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.