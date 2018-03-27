Hospice Reception to Showcase Artwork of David Crouch

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites the community to view the work of Santa Barbara resident and artist David Glenn (Judd) Crouch at an open house reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4.

The artistic career of Crouch, who died late last year, spanned 60 years. During that time, he enjoyed success as an exhibiting studio artist, as well as a master scientific illustrator at UCSB.

He also was an active member of the Santa Barbara Art Association.

Much of Crouch's work was featured in professional publications and traveling exhibits worldwide.

Crouch took pride in his philosophy: “The image is behind the eyes, the line is already there.”

His artwork will be on display April to June at the Leigh Block Gallery inside Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100.

Twenty-five percent of the total sales of art will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara, which has a 44-year legacy of providing compassionate care and programs to those suffering from life-threatening or terminal illness, as well as the bereaved.

“It is our privilege to honor the legacy of this great artist,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “I’m certain that the community members who come to see his work will be just as awed by David’s talent as we are.”

For more information about the event, or more about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.