Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Ernesto Paredes as New Board Member

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Ernesto Paredes as a new board member.

Paredes is the executive director of Easy Lift Transportation.

He received his bachelor’s degree in gerontology from the University of Southern California. After graduation, he went on to work as an associate physical director at the YMCA.

In 1991, he became the associate executive director of Easy Lift Transportation, and in 2001 he became the executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County. He returned to Easy Lift Transportation in 2005 as its executive director.

In addition to serving on the Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors, Paredes served on the Hutton/Parker Foundation Allocations Committee, as a board member of the Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara, Hillside House and on the Leadership Council for the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara.

He has also been recognized as a Court TV “Every Day Hero” national award recipient, a Santa Barbara Independent “Local Hero,” the Pacific Coast Business Times “40 Under 40” and as a Leadership Santa Barbara County’s Distinguished Leaders Award recipient.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.