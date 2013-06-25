Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Board Members

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Carolyn Shepard Baham and Evie Vesper as new board members.

Baham is program director at the College of Applied Human Services and is also a managing partner at O’Malley’s Sports Bar & Nightclub.

Baham received her bachelor of arts degree in interpersonal and organizational communication from CSU Long Beach, where she also received her master’s degree in communication. She also earned a doctorate of philosophy in communication from UC Santa Barbara.

In addition to joining Hospice of Santa Barbara’s board, Baham has served on fundraising and event committees for CALM, Hospice of Santa Barbara and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Vesper brings an extensive knowledge of the healthcare environment to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Vesper received her master’s degree in social work from UCLA. She also holds a certification from the Hudson Institute of Santa Barbara as a leadership and transition coach.

In addition to serving on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s board, Vesper previously served on the board for Women Helping Women/Men 2 Work. She was also a member of The Sunset Beach Women’s Club, which organizes activities to support local charities as well as the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan/Hospitals.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.