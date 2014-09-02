Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Business Manager Katherine Gunther

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Katherine Gunther as its new business manager.

Gunther has more than 35 years of business experience and has worked for several nonprofits in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

Prior to joining Hospice of Santa Barbara, she was the business manager at Center Theatre Group, the chief financial officer of the AIDS Research Alliance of America and the director of finance for the Adventures in Caring Foundation.

When Gunther is not working, she enjoys volunteering for Eyes in the Sky, the Santa Barbara Audubon’s key wildlife education program.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 adults and 125 children every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses as well as UCSB to work with children, teens and young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.​

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.