Hospice Fills Community Manager, Patient Care Positions

By Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara | May 19, 2018 | 2:00 p.m.
Jeanne West Click to view larger
Jeanne West
Adriana Marroquin Click to view larger
Adriana Marroquin

Jeanne West is the new community engagement manager and Adriana Marroquin is patient care services outreach coordinator at Hospice of Santa Barbara.

A registered nurse, West has 50 years’ experience in the healthcare industry and building relationships with patients.

She is a health consultant in the Santa Barbara community and has worked with such organizations as the Area Agency on Aging and Santa Barbara City College School of Extended Learning.

Most recently, she worked with DASH Medical’s Rapid Response medical home care program and before that was the community relations representative and administrator of health care Services at the Maravilla Senior Living Community.

She recently became a board member for the Parkinson’s Association Santa Barbara chapter and serves on the advisory board for Villa Caridad at St. Vincent’s.

West was past president and board member with the Central Coast Alzheimer’s Association, Center for Successful Aging, and the Coalition for Compassionate Care of California.

West holds a bachelor’s degree in health administration from St. Mary’s College, Moraga, CA, and a master’s in health administration from Washington University, St. Louis.

Marroquin brings her years of experience in the nonprofit sector to Hospice of Santa Barbara. She spent the last six years as Easy Lift’s marketing and eligibility coordinator and has worked with Isla Vista Youth Projects as a THRIVE coordinator.

A 2009 UCSB graduate, Marroquin recently earned a MBA from Antioch University.

Marroquin said she looks forward to giving back to her community through her relationships with Hospice of Santa Barbara’s patients and community partners.

She will be primarily focused on HSB’s patient care services outreach to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, as well as Compassionate Care of Carpinteria.

“We are very fortunate to have Jeanne as our community engagement manager,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “She has already proven to be a valuable asset to our education and outreach programs.

"Adriana also has a stellar track record and the compassion and understanding necessary to connect with our patients, their families, and our volunteers.”

For more about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

