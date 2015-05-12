Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Jeff Martinez as Finance Manager

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Jeff Martinez as its new finance manager.

Martinez brings with him a wealth of accounting experience across various industries, including legal, commercial real estate, media, car rental, hotel management, oil and gas development, and financial services.

Martinez is also an active member within the community and since 2008 has served on the board of LifeChronicles, a Santa Barbara nonprofit organization whose mission is to help families heal and connect by videotaping the life stories of an elderly family member or a seriously ill loved one.

As past treasurer and current chair of the board for LifeChronicles, Martinez has strengthened the organization’s financial reporting to highlight strong community support received through in-kind donations, while also realizing savings by taking advantage of the Small Business Health Care Tax Credit. Martinez also played a vital role in assisting with budget formation for program development — helping LifeChronicles expand their organizational programming.

“We are so excited to have Jeff join our team,” Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO David Selberg said, “and the commitment to local organizations like LifeChronicles that he brings with him, as well as his passion for working with individuals and families facing end-of-life.”

As finance manager, Martinez will be responsible for ensuring orderly operation of all components within the finance department, including compliance, budgeting and financial reporting, employee payroll, banking and bookkeeping. Within his role, he will ensure accurate financial reporting while being responsive to any new legislation affecting the organization and its budgetary processes.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to children and adults who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on area school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.