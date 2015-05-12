Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Jeff Martinez as Finance Manager

By Lauren Gunther for Hospice of Santa Barbara | May 12, 2015 | 10:15 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Jeff Martinez as its new finance manager.

Martinez
Jeff Martinez

Martinez brings with him a wealth of accounting experience across various industries, including legal, commercial real estate, media, car rental, hotel management, oil and gas development, and financial services.

Martinez is also an active member within the community and since 2008 has served on the board of LifeChronicles, a Santa Barbara nonprofit organization whose mission is to help families heal and connect by videotaping the life stories of an elderly family member or a seriously ill loved one.

As past treasurer and current chair of the board for LifeChronicles, Martinez has strengthened the organization’s financial reporting to highlight strong community support received through in-kind donations, while also realizing savings by taking advantage of the Small Business Health Care Tax Credit. Martinez also played a vital role in assisting with budget formation for program development — helping LifeChronicles expand their organizational programming.

“We are so excited to have Jeff join our team,” Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO David Selberg said, “and the commitment to local organizations like LifeChronicles that he brings with him, as well as his passion for working with individuals and families facing end-of-life.”

As finance manager, Martinez will be responsible for ensuring orderly operation of all components within the finance department, including compliance, budgeting and financial reporting, employee payroll, banking and bookkeeping. Within his role, he will ensure accurate financial reporting while being responsive to any new legislation affecting the organization and its budgetary processes.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to children and adults who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on area school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 