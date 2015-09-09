Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Gift Officer

Advice

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Charles Caldwell as its new Gift Officer.

Caldwell brings with him 15 years of experience in fundraising and advancement, including major gifts, foundation giving, special events and donor outreach.

Prior to beginning his new role at HSB, Caldwell served as the director of advancement at Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara, where he directed development, marketing and strategic planning services. His efforts at Girl’s Inc. helped produce consistent revenue growth and positioned the organization for even more success.

Caldwell also previously served as director of special project/power of partnership initiative at United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“Hospice of Santa Barbara is most fortunate to have a person of Charles's caliber join the advancement team,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara's CEO. “His impressive background and experience will prove invaluable as HSB looks to its present and future service to our community.”

In his new role as gift officer, Caldwell will be responsible for HSB’s annual fundraising campaign and will support the implementation of a comprehensive development program, which will include corporate and individual giving, campaigns, sponsorship and events.

Caldwell earned his English Literature bachelor’s degree at University of Missouri – Columbia and his master’s in mythological studies and depth psychology at Pacifica Graduate Institute. He volunteers at several local nonprofits, such as Foodbank, in a hands-on capacity.

HSB is a nonprofit organization that “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to children and adults who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. It is also present on area school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.