Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Pattie Lorusso, New Executive Assistant to CEO

Advice

Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is pleased to announce Pattie Lorusso as the new executive assistant supporting CEO David Selberg.

Lorusso brings valuable work experience as an executive assistant and officer manager who ensured the smooth operation of oral surgery facilities such ClearChoice Dental Implant Center in Chicago, Il. She supported the center’s Midwest regional director and maintained the budget.

Lorusso also served as the office manager for Dr. Alex McDonald in Berkeley, California, where she oversaw oral surgery operations, staff, coordination and the administration of confidentiality regulations, all while increasing patient satisfaction.

Born in Illinois, Lorusso grew up in the Chicago area and attended Western Illinois University and Los Angeles Valley College.

As Selberg’s executive assistant, Lorusso will provide him with administrative and clerical support, and she will also support HSB clinical programs with various administrative tasks.



Hospice of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to children and adults who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on area school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

—Angel Pacheco represents Hospice of Santa Barbara.